EFCC arrest 94 suspects for Osogbo 'yahoo-boys' party

Officers of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for Nigeria don arrest 94 pesin wey dem suspect to be yahoo-yahoo boys during one raid wey dem do for one night club for Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Ibadan Zonal office of EFCC na im do dis raid on Monday, October 14.

According to di statement from EFCC, dis nightclub for Osogbo dey very popular for hosting parties for pipo wey dem suspect to be internet fraudsters (yahoo-yahoo boys).

Pipo know dis nightclub as 'Club Secret Underground', and e dey along di Ibadan-Iwo Expressway of Osun State capital.

EFCC tok-tok pesin, Wilson Uwujaren tok for one statement say dem also seize 19 exotic cars, laptops, and plenti ogbonge mobile phones plus oda items during di raid.

Dis early morning operation wey dem do na based on intelligence report wey say some suspected internet fraudsters dey organize night party for Sunday, October 13 during which some of dem plan to celebrate di plenti money wey dem don hama from maga.

So EFCC come first go do quiet operation for di club to know weda di informate wey dem get na true and afta dem confam say na true, EFCC come do di ogbonge raid on Monday.

EFCC dey currently ask di suspect dem kwesion and dem go charge those wey dem find out say dey guilty to court as soon as investigations finish.