Image copyright Nicki minaj Image example Nicki Minaj bin unveil Kenneth Petty for her music video, Megathron

Nicki Minaj don marry her bobo of less than one year, Kenneth Petty.

She announce am on Tuesday for inside social media wia she add her Petty to her goment name, Onika Tanya Maraj, as she post picture of mugs wey get Mr and Mrs for dem and Caps wey dem write bride and groom for dem.

Di Megatron star bin announce say di couple bin don get dia marriage license for June and go need to get married 90 days afta.

Di rapper tok say she and Petty don be friends from childhood afta plenti pipo start to dey hala on top im criminal past as e be registered sex offender.

Nicki Minaj bin drop message for September for inside Twitter say she dey retire from music so she go fit concentrate on her family.

Sorry, this Twitter post is currently unavailable.

And as at now, she currently dey run her new Queen Radi show for Apple Beats 1.

According to jollification tori pipo, E! News, di next tin wey she dey focus on now na pikin even as rumour sef don dey fly say she get belle.

Before Petty, Nicki Minaj bin date rapper, Meek Mill for two years.