Actress and medical practitioner Jemima Osunde dey live low key life.

Di doctor and actor wey just finish from di college of medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG) follow us tok about how pipo dey see single women wey dey Nollywood, sex for roles inside di movie industry.

She also share tips on how to do more than one tin at a time.

Osunde tok all her mind for Question Till Mouth Pain You wit BBC News Pidgin.

Producer: Sarah Tiamiyu