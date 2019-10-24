Foods wey dey around us we dey overlook

Di world dey blessed wit plenty kinds of foods wey dey refresh, nourish, and heal di bodi.

Collins Akanno, wey be clinical nutritionist wit Diet-234 list some of di foods wey we get for market and wey also dey around us but most pipo dey overlook am.

E share tips wit BBC Pidgin about food like Carrot, Lettuce, Cucumber, and Avocado pear dey give di beta nutrient to di bodi.

Video producers: Princess Williams, Gift Ufuoma