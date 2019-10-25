Afta 22-year-old student Dominic Onyeka realize say storybooks for African pikin wey show dia own culture no dey like dat, im decide to do something about am.

Akiddie app na di result of hard work wey di Covenant University student and im team build so dat pikin dem go read stories not just for English but for Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa.

All di characters inside Akiddie app na Africans. Inside dis video, Dominic tell us more about im dream project.

Video producers: Olubunmi Okunnu and Chiemela Mgbeahuru