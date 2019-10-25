Image copyright Twitter Image example Kanye West no gree release Jesus Is King Album

Kanye West promise to release im new album Jesus Is King for midnight of Friday, October 25 don fail again.

Di America rapper bin tweet early morning on Monday with blue copy of di Album wey dem print Jesus Is King on top come put October 25th for di caption, but until now nothing don drop.

West for im explanation, say di delay na sake of say dem dey "fix mixes" to three of im tracks wey get small issue.

Im thank e fans for being loyal and patient as im team "no go sleep until di album come out".

Before im finally release di date, Im wife Kim Kardashian bin informally announce am for her twitter page for August with photo of di track list of wetin dey inside di Album come put September 27 for beside di list.

Since that time dem don cancel di release date pass two times. But fans bin still get hope say di final date of release go be October 25.

As fans wake up on Friday, October 25 wey dem no hear Kanye West 'Jesus is King' album, belle no sweet dem, na so dem enta social media to tok about di mata.