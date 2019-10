Buhari wan enta UK for private visit for three weeks

Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo

Presido Muhammadu Buhari go travel go United Kingdom for private visit afta im attend economic forum of di Future Investment Initiative for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Special Adviser to di Presido on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina na im tok dis one for inside statement on Monday.

Oga Adesina follow tok say dis private visit go happun for inside 2nd November till 17th November wey be wen im suppose come back Nigeria.

Dis trips dey happun barely two days afta Presido Buhari come back from Russia.

Di plan for Saudi Arabia na to hold bilateral tok-tok with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

Im go also tok on top di economic opportunities for Nigeria and get foreign investments for key projects for di kontri.