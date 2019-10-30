Insects na correct food for DR Congo

Eatable insects na something wey sabi pipo say na ogbonge food as e dey environmentally friendly pass meat from livestock.

Unlike meat production, insects no need plenty land, water or food, and insect farming no dey produce greenhouse gas like animals dey do.

But who dey chop dem as food and how di taste really be? For di Democratic Republic of Congo, insects popular food dem dey chop. So Joice Etutu, from BBC Africa Smart Money programme, enter di capital Kinshasa to taste for herself.

Video producer: Andrew Njuguna