Maids for Sale: Silicon Valley Internet Slave Market

If you drive round di street of Kuwait you go see dis women. Dem lock dem inside house, dem no get any right, dem no fit leave and di main risk be say dem fit sell dem to who fit pay moni pass.

But if you check smart fone you go see thousands of dia foto, wia dem from come and dem dey for sale for some thousands of dollars.

Di undercover investigate wey BBC News Arabic do show say dem dey buy some house helps illegally come sell dem online for correct black market through apps wey dey Google Play and Apple App Stores, dem dey also boost dia hashtags through Facebook and Instagram.