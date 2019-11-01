One two storey building wey dem still dey build don fall yakata for ground around Glover Court wey dey Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency don already dey di scene of di kasala and dem don activate dia Lagos Emergency Response Plan wey dey ask all di responders to go di building.

“We don comot four pipo and we don carry dem go hospital. We still dey try rescue some oda pipo from unda di building.” one official for di agency tell BBC.

Dem also don ask pipo wey dey di area say make dem remain calm so officials fit do dia job.