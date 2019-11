Ekpoawan na circus artist wey dey do acrobatics and dance base for Abuja.

Di 27-year-old wey return to Nigeria afta her scholarship for USA, tok say she bin start circus company wey be ‘Patatrak Circus’ afta she bin wan join one for Nigeria but she no see anyone to join.

‘Pipo no understand wetin circus mean’ na wetin she follow bbc pidgin tok.

Video Producer: Sarah Tiamiyu