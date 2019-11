Image copyright AFP

Federal High Court for Lagos don order Nigeria Army to match break for dia Operation Positive Identification.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa, order di army and di Chief of Army Staff to suspend di operation till court decide on di mata.

Di judge order di army to maintain status quo afta human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) cari di mata go court.

Oga Falana bin cari prayer go court make dem stop di operation wey say all Nigeria kontri pipo must to cari dia national ID card, voters card or international passport to anywia dem go.

Army bin say di operation go start on November 1 till December 23.

For November 2, Nigeria Army bin release statement for Twitter to say dem no get hand for di mata and dem no create any operation wit dat kain name.

But di army also say, "in order to compliment di operation wey dey happun for di North East of di kontri, NA get operation positive identification wey dey happun now."

According to dem, di operation no be independent operation but na part of Operation Lafiya Dole for North East Nigeria.