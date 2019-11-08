Sowore still dey custody afta DSS receive court warrant

Image copyright Other

Nigeria Department of State Service still dey hold di convener of #RevolutionNow protest even though court don give warrant for im release.

Omoyele Sowore and im co-defendant Olawale Bakare still dey DSS hand afta Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of di Federal High Court for Abuja, bin sign warrant make dem release dem from dia custody on Wednesday.

Sowore lawyer Marshal Abubakar, say afta di court serve di warrant to di security agents around 10am on Thursday, "dem say dem go call us back."

DSS bin arrest di publisher of Sahara Reporter Sowore and im co-defendant Bakare, put dem for custody for more dan 90 days afta dem call for protest wey dem call #RevolutionNow.

On October 4, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu bin grant dem bail wit conditions wey dem bin no fit meet.

Afta di two defence apply, di judge reconsider di bail conditions and now d defendants don finally meet am.