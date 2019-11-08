Image example CP Iliyasu Mohammed na im order di arrest of Ibrahim

Nigeria police for Kano don arrest man wey kill pesin sake im torchlight am wit okada light.

Kano Police tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna confam to BBC Pidgin say dem gbab 22 year old Ibrahim Magaji wey kill Auwal Hussain afta e flash am wit motorcycle light as e stand wit im girlfriend.

Oga Haruna say, "E stand wit im girlfriend when Auwal Hussain wey dey pass flash am wit im motorcycle light wey provoke am, na from dia fight start wey lead to death of Auwal Hussain.

"We don arrest Ibrahim afta e run to anoda village" police tok, we go soon conclude our investigations before we carry am go court."

Ibrahim Magaji wey speak to newsmen for Police Command after im arrest say e regret wetin happun.

"After e torchlight me, I provoke go meet am and na im first hit me, we come start to fight wey lead to im death, I dey regret wetin happun."

Police yan say di girlfriend wey Ibrahim stand wit at di time no get any wahala for now since she no follow beat Auwal wey die but dem go soon call her.

"Yes for now she dey free but we go still need her as a witness so in one way or di oda she go still dey involved," na wetin DSP Abdullahi yan.

Dis no be di first time wey 'two fighting' on top small mata dey lead to death for Kano, e no too tay wey two friends wey dey support rival European clubs argue on top which club beta pass and fight wey follow lead to death of one of dem.