Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say di most ogbonge honour wey Muslims fit do for Prophet Muhammad na to follow im examples of peace, patience and no katakata.

Buhari tok dis one inside im EID el-Maulad message - di celebration wey Muslims dey use mark di birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Oga Buhari say, "violence na di one biggest challenge wey Islam dey face today as some few jaguda pipo don hijack am dey use di religion to cover up dia criminal agenda."

"Di practice of di great teachings wey pipo take sabi di Holy Prophet Muhammad, go get more impact on di change of our attitude and how we dey behave, pass how any teaching go ever do," Buhari add.

Di president remind kontri pipo say di killing of innocent pipo, kidnapping of female students come force dem to marry plus convert dia religion, dey against di examples of Prophet Muhammad.

E advice Muslims make dem no to turn recruit for religious militants wey go just destroy dia life and future.

Nigeria dey use November 11 as public holiday to mark di Eid el-Maulad celebration.