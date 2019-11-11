Man wey build Aeroplane house for im wife

Said Jammal na contractor wey start to dey build im house since 1999. He first finish one room and he move in wit im family take dey build am. till now, e still never finish.

Di building tanda for Asokoro, Abuja, di kontri capital.

‘Wen I wan marry my wife, her parents tok say she like to travel. I say no problem’ dis na wetin Said tok as im dey tell us some of di reason why im build aeroplane house.

Said wey grow for Jos North Central Nigeria, tok say e dey proud to be Nigerian. ‘All my life, I never live reach 10 days out of Nigeria. I be proud Nigerian’ dis na wetin Said tok dis one.

Liza Jammal na Said wife. She be very shy and private pesin wey no wan follow tori pipo tok but her son Mohammed Jammal wey be di popular ‘White Nigerian’ tell us how dem dey dig wit shovel to plant trees for di house.

‘My story no be only love story. Na about legacy’. Na wetin Said tok.

Video Journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu