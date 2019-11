Aidan Dumuje Abili na di fastest swimmer of im age category inside Lagos, Nigeria.

Abili dey train six days a week, and he don make up im mind to become di next Michael Phelps (di fastest swimmer for di world).

Di 8-year-old boy dey fast sotey im friend dey call am ‘bullet’.

So far no Nigerian don ever win Olympic medal for swimming, but hum wan change that.

Video Producers: Dan Ikpoyi, Gift Ufuoma