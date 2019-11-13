Actor, MC, entrepreneur, dancer and di man wey dem born 'wit no stop button', Denrele na real show stopper.

'Knack me di next question' na so di bigger dan life star follow di host's of BBC Pidgin Question Till Mouth Pain you tok wen im say 'knack' na im favorite Pidgin word.

Denrele tok about how pipo too dey carry im mata for dia head, wen im go get pikin and best poses to take foto.

One of im biggest tips for pipo wey dey entertainment industry: 'No forget any name and face of pipo wey you dey meet.'

Producer: Abdulmalik Fahd and Sarah Tiamiyu