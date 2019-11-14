Image copyright @biodunfatoyinbo/@busoladakolo Image example Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo

Di case between Busola Dakolo and COZA pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo "still dey court".

Na wetin her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi tell BBC Pidgin say di motion wey di court look inside on Thursday na about di counter claim say time don pass wey dem dey bring di case come.

Pelumi say: "Fotoyinbo no dey free by court, e remain as accused on di time when di court free am. Di koko e want now be say, make court no make am to tok as di mata happun long time ago."

E tok dis one on top tori wey dey spread on top social media say di court don free oga Fatoyinbo.

Tori be say di pastor and im lawyers dem bin counter di original motion say e don tay wey di mata happun but oga Olajegbesi tok say wetin dem dey fight for na "di continuous emotional distress wey e cause our client."

Bukola Dakolo, wey be di wife of musician, Timi Dakolo and popular Nigerian fotographer accuse di Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (Coza) pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo for July say im rape her two times before she turn eighteen.

Di mata turn serious one as e lead to heavy protest and later di pastor step aside from pulpit.