QTMPY wit YCee

'Ain't nobody badder than' na so Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and 'king of enjoyment' YCee dey tok.

As evribodi dey jolly say di guy don drop im first album 'Ycee vs Zaheer' afta e don drop EP's e follow BBC Pidgin do Question Till Mouth Pain You on how tins be.

From which producer im dey look forward to work with, to how im dey deal wit internet trolls as per say im dey very active for social media.

Oya Dakun o, Oh Baby, for dis episode of QTMPY.

Producers: Abdulmalik Fahd, Sarah Tiamiyu and Oshoko Faith