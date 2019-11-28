Netflix 'reactivate' pipo accounts without permission

Image copyright Getty Images

Netflix former customers wey bin cancel dia subscription some months ago wake up to see say dem activate dia accounts without dia permission.

BBC learn say criminals fit sign into accounts wey dem no dey use again to reactivate am without di owners bank details.

Di video streaming company bin wan make am easy for dia customers wey wan join again.

Dat na why dem dey keep customer information for up to ten months, including dia bank account information.

Netflix say dis information dey available for dia members wey wan cancel and dem go delete all di information once di customer send request through email.

Emily Keen wey cancel her Netflix service for April 2019, discover say dem charge her account £11.99 for September.

She say "I try login to my account, but e say e no recognise my email and password.

"E come be say criminals don sign into my account change all my login information kpatakpata, and dem come sign me for di most expensive service."

Former Nexflix subscribers don dey complain for Twitter about wetin dey happun to dem too.