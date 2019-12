Fatima Ishiaku experience with rape begin from di age of five, wen pesin wey she think say na her papa first begin dey abuse her.

According to Fatima, di real rape she suffer for di hand of her step-father start from wen she be seven till she clock 14.

Now 43, she wan use her tori to ginger oda victims.

Producer: Helen Oyibo

Video: Ufuoma Gift