  • 3 December 2019
Barcelona star, Lionel Messi make history on Monday night as di first player to win di men Ballon d'Or awards for di sixth time.

Messi AKA Di Greatest of all Time (GOAT) beat like 30 oda football stars wey dem shortlist for dis year award wey happun for Paris, France.

Afta di win, Messi post thank you message for im facebook and Instagram to France Football plus Journalist wey vote for am to win di Ballon d'Or award.

E say e for no fit win dis award without di help of im teammates from FC Barcelona and Argentina national team.

Di top of four for di 2019 Ballon d'Or include:

1.Lionel Messi

2.Virgil van Dijk

3.Cristiano Ronaldo

4.Sadio Mane

How fans and stars react to Messi 6th win

Football stars and Fans don begin dey react and yan how dem feel about Messi.

Livescore report say Juventus player, Giorgio Chiellini tell Skysport say Messi na fine Ballon d'Or winner, but dem rob Ronaldo last year.

While some pipo for social media dey congratulate Messi, odas dey analyse di mata.

Meanwhile, dem don officially name Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo di best player in Serie A last season, few hours afta Lionel Messi beat am to win di Ballon d'Or crown.

