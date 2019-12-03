Image copyright Instagram/Leomessi

Barcelona star, Lionel Messi make history on Monday night as di first player to win di men Ballon d'Or awards for di sixth time.

Messi AKA Di Greatest of all Time (GOAT) beat like 30 oda football stars wey dem shortlist for dis year award wey happun for Paris, France.

Afta di win, Messi post thank you message for im facebook and Instagram to France Football plus Journalist wey vote for am to win di Ballon d'Or award.

E say e for no fit win dis award without di help of im teammates from FC Barcelona and Argentina national team.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Barcelona Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts afta im win di Ballon d'Or 2019 trophy

Di top of four for di 2019 Ballon d'Or include:

1.Lionel Messi

2.Virgil van Dijk

3.Cristiano Ronaldo

4.Sadio Mane

How fans and stars react to Messi 6th win

Football stars and Fans don begin dey react and yan how dem feel about Messi.

Livescore report say Juventus player, Giorgio Chiellini tell Skysport say Messi na fine Ballon d'Or winner, but dem rob Ronaldo last year.

While some pipo for social media dey congratulate Messi, odas dey analyse di mata.

Messi is just a legend, he had to wait for his golden Boot to catch up with his ballon dor before adding another one.. Who does that 🤔 — Dr gains (@unclejamilu) December 3, 2019

Ronaldo did better than any player individually last year.

Messi did better than any player individually this year.



Messi winning the award this year on the back of that individual performance means Ronaldo should have won it last year on the back of his individual performance. — theGoonerMenu (@Aubamezzette) December 3, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @AbiolaBerry Let this heated argument between Messi and Ronaldo give you a smile to start up to your day 😅😅.



PS :- Go get a Yoruba translator 🙂#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/iL2QrwvfAz — 🦍Eletu AB'berry. (@AbiolaBerry) December 3, 2019

Even Balon D'Or looks like what INEC Nigeria organized, Messi winning it speaks volume of Fraud!! — chukydyk (@chukydyk2) December 3, 2019

Those Ronaldo fan boys claiming he deserves the award last year and virgil van dik deserves the award this year over Lionel messi I just hope you guys are now working for fifa pic.twitter.com/0c4K9VDZab — aexkingsley (@aexkingsley) December 3, 2019

YES C.Ronaldo is the best amongst the best.



But Leo Messi is far better than "the best amongst the best." https://t.co/8oUhtSmAeg — El-Capitan 🇳 (@2nd__lieutenant) December 3, 2019

I agree. But it doesn't matter. Messi is absolutely magic. So is Christiano. But there's no way Messi could do what he does if he were playing in the premier league. La Liga is a false template. La liga allows him to be his best for champs league and run away with titles in Spain — Mick Mellamphy (@mickmellamphy) December 3, 2019

Meanwhile, dem don officially name Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo di best player in Serie A last season, few hours afta Lionel Messi beat am to win di Ballon d'Or crown.