2019 Ballon d'Or winner: How football stars, fans react as Lionel Messi win
- 3 December 2019
Barcelona star, Lionel Messi make history on Monday night as di first player to win di men Ballon d'Or awards for di sixth time.
Messi AKA Di Greatest of all Time (GOAT) beat like 30 oda football stars wey dem shortlist for dis year award wey happun for Paris, France.
Afta di win, Messi post thank you message for im facebook and Instagram to France Football plus Journalist wey vote for am to win di Ballon d'Or award.
E say e for no fit win dis award without di help of im teammates from FC Barcelona and Argentina national team.
Gracias a France Football y a los periodistas que me votaron. Este premio no lo podría haber ganado sin la ayuda de mis...Posted by Leo Messi on Monday, 2 December 2019
Di top of four for di 2019 Ballon d'Or include:
1.Lionel Messi
2.Virgil van Dijk
3.Cristiano Ronaldo
4.Sadio Mane
Lionel Messi don win di 2019 Ballon d’Or 🥇 But who you bin expect to win dis year award? . . . Dis go make 6 times wey...Posted by BBC News Pidgin on Monday, 2 December 2019
How fans and stars react to Messi 6th win
Football stars and Fans don begin dey react and yan how dem feel about Messi.
Livescore report say Juventus player, Giorgio Chiellini tell Skysport say Messi na fine Ballon d'Or winner, but dem rob Ronaldo last year.
While some pipo for social media dey congratulate Messi, odas dey analyse di mata.
This is best video you’ll see on Twitter today. 😂— S P L O O F E E K (@sploofeek) December 2, 2019
Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time. #MESSIX #BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/7ru5xLvqEL
Congratulations to Little Master #Messi for winning #BallonDor for 6th time. Well Deserved.— Asim (@asim_a_k) December 3, 2019
The greatest to ever step on the pitch and My all time favorite player. 6 time #BallonDor winner #Messi #GOATisCuler pic.twitter.com/KpUrr7k4UE— 🤺 (@A1Vizzo) December 3, 2019
Messi is just a legend, he had to wait for his golden Boot to catch up with his ballon dor before adding another one.. Who does that 🤔— Dr gains (@unclejamilu) December 3, 2019
Ronaldo did better than any player individually last year.— theGoonerMenu (@Aubamezzette) December 3, 2019
Messi did better than any player individually this year.
Messi winning the award this year on the back of that individual performance means Ronaldo should have won it last year on the back of his individual performance.
Let this heated argument between Messi and Ronaldo give you a smile to start up to your day 😅😅.— 🦍Eletu AB'berry. (@AbiolaBerry) December 3, 2019
PS :- Go get a Yoruba translator 🙂#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/iL2QrwvfAz
Even Balon D'Or looks like what INEC Nigeria organized, Messi winning it speaks volume of Fraud!!— chukydyk (@chukydyk2) December 3, 2019
Those Ronaldo fan boys claiming he deserves the award last year and virgil van dik deserves the award this year over Lionel messi I just hope you guys are now working for fifa pic.twitter.com/0c4K9VDZab— aexkingsley (@aexkingsley) December 3, 2019
YES C.Ronaldo is the best amongst the best.— El-Capitan 🇳 (@2nd__lieutenant) December 3, 2019
But Leo Messi is far better than "the best amongst the best." https://t.co/8oUhtSmAeg
I agree. But it doesn’t matter. Messi is absolutely magic. So is Christiano. But there’s no way Messi could do what he does if he were playing in the premier league. La Liga is a false template. La liga allows him to be his best for champs league and run away with titles in Spain— Mick Mellamphy (@mickmellamphy) December 3, 2019
Hustle oh, make ur mates no dey win Ballon D'or and you dey win Inter house sport Award#Messi#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/6vDI9onggQ— FD (@FavourDivine18) December 3, 2019
Meanwhile, dem don officially name Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo di best player in Serie A last season, few hours afta Lionel Messi beat am to win di Ballon d'Or crown.
Per me è un orgoglio essere il miglior giocatore della Serie A. Ringrazio i miei compagni della Juve e tutti i giocatori che mi hanno votato. Lo scorso è stato il mio primo anno in Italia, un campionato difficile però sono molto contento. E voglio far sì che quest'anno sia uguale allo scorso.
