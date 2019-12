Actor and Comedian RealWarriPikin break inside her busy schedule to show answer sharp-sharp for Question Till Mouth Pain You.

As she first ask di crew why dem neva feature her since, she follow gist about she don dey rock di Naija entertainment industry, wetin she no like about Lagos, her marriage plus how much she like American comedian Kevin Hart.

RealWarriPikin real name na Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha

Producers: Abdulmalik Fahd, Sarah Tiamiyu and Oshoko Faith