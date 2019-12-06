Image copyright Raymond Hall

"I want Nigeria jollof rice" na one of di first request wey Grammy award-winning rapper and social media sensation, Cardi B yan on Friday morning afta she enta Nigeria.

Di rapper enta Instagram to say she no want chop hotel food, but she go like chop di real Nigeria jollof rice.

Di music star dey Africa and she go visit two kontries for her concert.

Pipo no too happy say she dey hide di particular kontri wey she go visit, but di one wey sure be say she go dey Ghana and Nigeria.

Di Lagos leg of di concert go happun dis week end.

Di singer dey also find which ghetto she fit enta to relate wit pipo wey dey dia..