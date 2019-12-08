Image copyright Others

Na plenti hailing Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari cari reach di domot of World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua.

Presido Buhari say, "of a truth, di downfall of a man no be di end of im life, anyhow way must to dey."

Oga Buhari, tuale Anthony Joshua, for bringing joy to millions of Naija pipo for home and diaspora wey bin support am to regain im titles wey in lose to Ruiz six months ago.

Im add say, dis na lesson wey evri pesin "must all learn" from Joshua as a kontri.

Di British born Nigeria collect back all im belts for saturday rematch wey im do Mexico-American Andy Ruiz jnr.