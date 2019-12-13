Image copyright AFP Image example Women for Kenya don dey campaign tey tey for goment to comot eye for how dem dey dress

One church for Kenya capital, Nairobi, don draw ear give dia members make dem no wear anything wey no be "appropriate church attire", di Daily Nation tori pipo report.

St Peter's Claver Catholic Church for di city centre nack big banner for di entrance wit photos of 10 different different kain of cloth wey members no suppose wear.

Some of dem include miniskirts, dress wey get slits, ripped jeans, T-shirts wey dem write "Red Devil" ontop, crop top, cap, sunglasses, chains, cloth wey expose pesin arm and saggy trousers.

E no dey clear wetin be punishment for di pipo wey no hear, wey go still wear di banned clothes.

For 2008, Uganda ethics and integrity minister come out to tell tori pipo say goment suppose ban miniskirts - because women wey dey wear dem dey distract drivers and cause traffic accidents.

Nsaba Buturo bin say for di kontri capital Kampala, pesin wey wear miniskirt na like pesin wey dey waka for road naked.

"Wetin dey wrong with miniskirt? You fit cause accident because some of our pipo dey weak mentally," im tok.