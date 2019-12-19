Di Nigerian goment don tell di BBC say dem plan to petition di European Union if Bosnia no send come home di two Nigerian students wey dey wit dem dis week.

Di Chairperson of di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, say Bosnia suppose don send di students back to Nigeria on Friday 13 December, but as at 18 December, e never happun.

Di students say dem wrongfully deport dem to Bosnia from Croatia, afta one university table tennis championship wey dem travel go attend.

Madam Dabiri-Erewa reveal say she don follow Alexandro Abia and Kenneth Eboh tok, and and say dia condition no dey good at all. She say in fact one of dem faint inside di migrant camp for Bosnia.

"We no go accept dat one!" di NIDCOM chairman bin hala.

Abia and Eboh claim say authorities do mistake to take dem as illegal migrants, come deport dem by force for November but di Croatia goment don deny am.

Abike-Dabiri confam say di two students get valid visa and dem no over-stay, so Croatia for no deport dem.

"If dis continue, we go petition EU and petition di Human Rights Commission and di UN... Croatia or Bosnia no get right to keep our students dia.

Wetin we dey demand na for dem to come home," Abike-Dabiri bin tell BBC on Tuesday.

She also confam say di parents of di students dey follow dia pikin tok too.