2019 in Retrospect: Some of di ogbonge tins wey happun for di last one year

2019 don come waka pass, and like evri year wey pass, e get some kain tins wey bin happun inside di year wey pipo no go eva forget.

All ova di world orishirishi tins bin happun, but we dey torchlight some tins wey happun for Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon.

Ayawaso by-election violence

Image example Gbege happun for GhanAyawaso West parliament by-election on Thursday 31 January

On January 31, Ayawaso West for Ghana, do by-election afta dia Member of Parliament Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, die on 21 November 2018.

Katakata burst two hours afta voting start as some men wey be members of vigilante group wear mask enta one polling station begin shoot.

Although nobodi die, 18 pipo wunjure from gunshot.

Dis wahala make di kontri goment ban vigilante groups wey dey work for political parties for Ghana.

Nigeria 2019 elections

Image copyright Reuters Image example A man raises a ballot paper in Lagos as counting begins

Nigeria do dia 2019 General elections on 23 February to elect president, vice president, members of house of representatives and di senate.

Different orishirishi na im happun during dis elections.

Di first wahala show face wen di kontri Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) wake up by 3am on di original election day wey be February 16, to announce say dem don move date go 23 February.

During di election, plenti violence happun. Political thugs rape some pipo including Inec officials, pipo die, many wunjure.

Las las, president Muhammadu Buhari return for second term. Di ruling All Progressive Congress party win govnor seat for 19 states while main opposition Peoples Democratic Party win 16.

COZA: Rape Scandal

Image copyright @biodunfatoyinbo/@busoladakolo Image example Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo

Kalasa burst for di Senior Pastor of di common Wealth of Zion Assembly for Nigeria afta Bukola Dakolo, wife of Nigeria musician Timi Dakola release video wia she say allege say di pastor rape am.

Bukola allegation lead to #Churchtoo campaign as Nigerians enta road to do i-no-go-gree to demand make Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo step down.

Pasto Fatoyinbo reply say im neva eva rape anybodi for im life before.

Afta plenti gbas gbos di case land court.

On November 15, Federal High Court for Abuja dismiss di allegation becos di mata happun many many many years ago.

Justice Oathman Musa wey bin dey in charge of di case add say, make Bukola Dakolo pay Pastor Fatoyinbo N1m for damages.

#RevolutionNow

Image copyright Facebook/Omoyele Sowore Image example Omoyele Sowore na former presidential candidate of di Africa Action Congress and publisher of online newspaper Sahara Reporters,

From middle of 2019 reach December, Omoyele Sowore mata na im dey for most Naija pipo mouth.

Nigeria goment bin arrest Sowore for August 2, 2019 say im commit treason.

Dem later release am for 5 December afta e spend more than 3 months for detention, only to re-arrest am inside court less dan 12 hours later.

On 13 December, 2019, Attorney General of Nigeria and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami bin take ova di case of Sowore from di kontri Department of State Service.

Den on December 24, DSS release di publisher afta oga Malami write to di DSS say make dem release am.

Ghana beat Nigeria for jollof competition

Image example Na three judges taste de jollof to decide de winner

Ghana finish Nigeria for jollof rice competition wey happun for August dis year for Accra Ghana.

Di kontri win di bragging right afta 24-year-old Ghana cook, Sika Mortoo, flog im Nigeria counterpart take win di cooking competition to make am di kontri wit di best jollof rice.

Na three judges decide di winner and all dem three including one from Nigeria agree say di jollof wey di Ghana contestant cook na im beta pass.

Cameroon National Dialogue

Image copyright Getty Images

On 30 September, Cameroon begin six days National Dialogue wey aim to settle di katakata wey wan tear di Anglophone region to pieces.

Separatist leaders wey dem bin invite come di dialogue bin no show and some members from oda parties wey bin come, pack dia tins go back house.

Part of di proposal from di dialogue na to give Anglophone region special status as e dey for section 62 (2) of di kontri Constitution.

Dem also propose make dem put bilingualism for all di sectors, give equal access to public service and security force.

But on 24 December Cameroon President Paul Biya sign law, say magistrate fit make judgement and goment officials fit tok for French for Anglophone regions. Di law also say Anglophones dem get special status.

Bafoussam lanslide

October 29 na di day wey pipo of Ngouache for Bafoussam III Council for West Cameroon, no go eva forget as ground slide for night bury dem wen dem dey sleep afta heavy rainfall.

Na 42 deadi bodi authorities recover from di landslide. Inside dem six na men, 10 women (four get belle), 15 na girls and 11 of dem be boys.

But no be all bad news as dem comot eight pipo alife.

Year of Return Ghana 2019

Image copyright Ghana Presidency

To mark 400 years since di first African slaves land for Jamestown, Virginia, USA, Ghana celebrate wetin dem call di Year of Return for November.

Di 2019 Year of Return give opportunity to all Africans wey colonial masters bin cari dia ancestors go yonder as slaves, to return back to West Africa.

Ghana bin issues about 750,000 visa to returnees.

On 28 November, di goment also give citizenship to 126 of dem as part of di celebrations.

Big Hollywood stars plus ogbonge musicians and many pipo from obodo oyibo wey di ancestors na from Africa bin show for Ghana to make di 400 years.