Moradeun: Notin wey we do go bring her back - Oga Balogun

Moradeun wey be daughter of Oga Balongun bin die afta hospital no gree treat her wen bad pipo stab her.

Her papa follow us tok onto say him no want make dis kain tin happen again. “Notin wey we go do go bring her back” him tok as him tell us how dem take hia di news dat day.

Di only tin be say make dis one be like warning so e no go happen again.