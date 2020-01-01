Meet di Nigerian lawyer turned tailor wey change di way pipo dey look Agbada

Creative director and founder of Vanskere, Evans Akere don "change di fashion trend for Nigeria" with im unique Urban African Luxury ready to wear Brand.

"Me I don already see vision say some years to come, Nigerian traditional clothe go dey acceptable to everibodi."

"To di extent wey be say even for banks e go become official cloth"

Dis Na di exact words of Evans wey be Lawyer before im come follow im passion to be fashion designer (Tailor) and im don dey make Agbada traditional dress trend among celebrities.

Since 1960 Nigerian independence, Agbada na dress for big ogas, but Evans don redesign di traditional attire to dey cool and stylish for young pipo.

Inside dis video di trained lawyer wey choose to be fashion designer explain how di old fashioned Agbada son become trendy fashion again.

Producers: Gift Ufuoma and Princess Williams.