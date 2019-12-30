Nigeria go witdraw military from parts of di kontri

Image copyright AUDU MARTE

Beginning from early 2020, Nigeria goment go begin withdraw military operation from areas inside di kontri wey bin get katakata.

Nigeria Security Council say dem go do di withdrawal of di military afta dem check to make sure say peace don return to di area, so dat civilian authority go fit take ova security.

Di Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas wey tok to tori pipo afta Security Council meeting on Monday, say di military go soon collect some equipment wey dem go fit use react properly to di security wahala for di kontri.

Im say even though di recent tins wey dey happun for North East dey worry, e give assurance say I military go comply wit di president instruction to add more effort for di fight against Boko Haram for di new year.