Kano goment don suspend ban of man and woman inside keke

Kano state goment for north east Nigeria don match break on di law way ban men and women from using di same keke wey suppose start from January 2020.

Commander General of Hisbah Board Sheik Harun Ibn Sina, say dem suspend am till further notice to allow dem prepare well, before dem go begin arrest pipo wey break di law.

Oga Harun say, "You know say na dis week we suppose start to dey arrest pipo wey no comply but di reason why we suspend na to allow us prepare well before our officers go start to arrest pipo wey break di law."

On December 26, Hisbah Board announce say from Januanry 2, 2020 dem go begin arrest keke drivers wey cari man and woman passengers togeda.