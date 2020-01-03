Gunmen attack Kogi community kill 19

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example E dey common to see people wey carry cow dey waka for major towns for Nigeria

Militants don kill 19 pipo, burn houses for Tawari community for Kogi local goment, Kogi state north central Nigeria.

Kogi state Police Command wey confirm di tori to BBC, say tins don calm down as di situation don dey under control and dem don send more police plus military men go di area.

Inside statement, Kogi commissioner of police Ede Ayuba Ekpeji say im don "send Special Force, Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit, Police Mobile Force plus ordinary police to go di area restore law and order."

Di attackers also burn down di palace of di chief of di area, Alhaji Yusuf Idris plus many oda house dem.

Di militants wey dem dey suspect to be herdsmen attack di community for middle of night.

Police tok tok pesin ASP William Aya say, dem no arrest anybody sofar but dem dey do investigate.