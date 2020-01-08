Image copyright Getty Images

Di killing of Iran number two most pawaful man, Qassem Suleimani by United States and di fear say di katakata between di two kontri fit turn sometin else, don create serious tension all ova di world.

On Wednesday January 8 2020, Iran send missile go US troops base for Iraq afta dem promise dem "harsh revenge," for di killing of Soleimani.

Before den, oga of police for Nigeria send signal make officers dey on red alert to prevent any kasala for di kontri, some oda kontries too don take caution.

According sabi pipo, West African kontris get plenty to gain and plenty to loose for dis mata.

Increase of oil price

Adam Okene Ahmed, wey be Professor Security of History, Directorate of Linkages and Collaboration, Nigeria Defence Academy, say, if water pass garri and di fight between dis two kontri enta anoda level, oil exporting kontris for West Africa like Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Chad, Gabon plus odas go benefit from di increase for price of oil.

For Nigeria, dis go boost dia budget moni.

E also add say, dis kontris go still spend more moni to fit import petroleum products enta dia kontris.

For kontri like Cameroon wey dey export small amount of crude oil but import plenty amount of petroleum products, dem go spend more moni dan dem go make.

Image copyright Getty Images

China and Russia

E get some kontris wey go gain wella from dis mata between US and Iran like China and Russia.

Oga Osakwe say, China in particular go take di opportunity say all America attention dey face Iran take enta West Africa kontris well-well.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Iran pipo dey burn foto of President Donald Trump during anti-US demonstration for Tehran on May 9 2018.

Religious attacks go increase

Terrorist activities go fit increase for some West African kontris and especially for di Chad basin.

Anoda sabi pesin oga Chukwuma Osakwe wey be Military History Professor say, kontris wey already don dey divided by religion go face religious and security katakata.

Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) fit use di confusion for Middle East to hit more targets as e don dey happun for Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

Oga Osakwe say di security katakata fit dey between Shiite versus Sunni while odas go see am as fight against Islam.

Di Shiite fit take di attack personal as dem go see am as say US dey fight Shiite Islam and not Iran as a kontri.

Also Shiite members and oda Muslims wey get connect with Iran for dis African kontries fit wan revenge by attacking US properties and business wey dey dia kontri, na so Oga Ahmed tok.

Shiites for Nigeria don already dey battle di police say dem wan do I-no-go-gree waka.

Although di Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs don warn say make Muslim youths no involve dem sef for di protest, Ahmed say, " E get level wey dis message fit make sense to pipo especially as America don break international law and di group wey dey support Iran go also wan make trouble."

So far sha, di two sabi pipo agree say, Shiite for Nigeria and even inside West Africa neva eva cari gun or do any kian terrorist attack before.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Shi'a muslims of dey protest for Nigeria (File foto)

Increase security budget

If di wahala between Iran and US blow pass as e dey now and religious attack by Boko Haram and ISWAP increase, e means say all di West African kontris wey dis terrorist groups dey attack go gatz increase dia defence and security budget, di Prof tok.

So far goment don prevent Shiite group for Nigeria from doing protest, but e no clear how long dem go fit prevent dem.

Image copyright Getty Images

Wetin you gatz sabi about Iran and di Middle East

Right from di olden days, katakata don dey di Middle East for three main reason:

Di area get di biggest international connection of rivers for di world, wey dem dey call waterways. Dis waterways dey very important for business and di transportation of goods.

Di Middle East na di home of oil and gas, and di fact say oil and gas dey important for technology and modern civilization, di region go continue to dey inside wahala.

Di area get plenty areas wey get very strong history including religious history. Iran in particular get some kain strong history wey make dem dey tight and dem no want make anybody from outside to put hand for dia mata.

Na all dis tins make di region dey special and na dem be di reason why many kontris wan to be di one to run tins for di area. For early 18 and 19 century na Britain and Russia bin dey fight for control. Later America take ova.

Since den reach today, Iran and US don dey fight each oda.