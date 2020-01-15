Nigeria Election office don give certificate of return to new govnor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma.

INEC head of Legal, May Agbamuche as she dey present am di certificate say dem do am following di judgement of di court.

Hope Uzodinma thank INEC officials dem di way sem sharperly respect di court judgement and say im victory for court show say true true judiciary na di last hope of di common man.E say im plan na to ensure say e do Imo people well and give dem beta governance.

On Tuesday evening many Nigerians shock as di kontri Supreme Court announce displace govnor Emeka Ihedioha come declare Senator Hope Uzodinma di true winner of di 2019 govnorship election and new govnor of Imo state.

Afta two attempts to be govnor of Imo state, first for 2003 under di Alliance for Democracy Party and for 2006 for di Peoples Democratic Party, Uzodinma finally achieve im dream for 2020 under di ruling All Progressive Alliance.

But na who be Hope Uzodinma, wetin we sabi about am?

Dem born Senator Hope Uzodinma for 1959.

Im do secondary school for Mgbidi Secondary School, Oru West for 1982 come get Bachelor degree for International Studies and advance Diploma for Transport Stidues.

Marriage

Govnor Hope Uzodinma na married man wit six children.

For 2015 im marry im second wife Chioma Ikeaka for small low key traditional wedding and dem get one pikin.

Im first wife Augusta Uzodinma wey born five children for am bin raise alarm say her husband dey try mary anoda woman for di Catholic Church.

But di Senator say di Catholic Church and di court bin don dissolve di marriage sine 17 years ago.

2019 govnorship election

To contest for di govnorship election, Senator Uzodinma port from PDP go di ruling All Progressive Alliance (APC) for 2018.

Im contest for Imo gubernatorial primaries two times and di two times im win.

First na ti primaries wey happun fordi kontri capital Abuja wia Ahmed Gulak, chairman of di APC govnorship proimaries committee declare am winner.

Den di second time na afta di state govnor den, Rochas Okorocha reject im nomination come do fresh primaries.

Image copyright Facebook

Senator of di Federal Republic

Im bin serve as Senator of Imo West Senatorial District for 2011 Nigeria general elections for di Peoples Democratic Party.

Dem challenge im election on top accuse say no be im be di real PDP candidate. But Supreme Court declare am di real winner.

Corruption allegation

Like many Naija politicians, Oga Uzodinma bin dey linked to some corruption allegations.

Inside court testimony wey dem give Justice Chukwudifu Oputa for 2001, im chop allegation say im try to transfer moni from National Maritime Authority give di former military ruler, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Again for 2005, im chop anoda accuse say Dere Awosika, wey be close pesin to di first lady dat period, Stella Obasanjo, try give am and hersef wuru-wuru contracts.

Di accuse be say, im company and Awosika company bin get mobilisation fee of N250m, but Uzodinma return im own afta corruption police Economic and Financial Crimes Commission pressure am.

For 2009, EFCC detain am. EFCC claim say Spring Bank cari Uzodinma mata come dia domot for 2005 say im wan use mago-mago collect moni. Dis mata still dey EFCC.