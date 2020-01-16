Image copyright Facebook

Afta di shocking Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday wey sack Emeka Ihedioha, stamp Hope Uzodinma, di new Imo state govnor don officially take ova office.

Di question wey dey evribodi mouth now na, wetin next for di pipo of Imo state?

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and son of di soil for Imo state Mike Ahamba say: "dem declare somebody wey dem dey call Uche Nwosu di holder of APC ticket for dat govnorship election and dat na two weeks ago.

Today, dem declare anoda man Hope Uzodinma di winner of di same election wit di same APC ticket, from my experience as lawyer I dey ask questions wey I no fit to ansa now."

Anoda issue wey oga Ahamba say neva clear for pipo mind be say, di vote wey Supreme Court add to Oga Uzodinma make im total vote pass di number of accredited voters and according to Inec law, wen dis kain din happun dem dey cancel di result.

But beyond di questions, wetin di new govnor suppose focus on?

According to oga Ahamba, di main tin wey di new govnor gatz do na to make sure say im forget say im come from different party and to cari evribodi along.

Image copyright Facebook

Oga Iheanyichukwu Ibe Ukadike, anoda ogbonge Imo state son of di soil agree wit Oga Ahamaba say, e say e go good make Govnor Uzodinma visit all di different local goments for di state, rub minds wit dem to understand wetin dem want from goment.

Inside di seven months wey oga Emeka Ihedioha bin dey goment, im bin sart some kain projects like building of roads and paying pensioners dia pension on time.

Oga Ukadike and Oga Ahamba say, e go fine if di new govnor maintain all di good work wey oga Ihedioha don start so dat di pipo of Imo state go continue to happy wit am.

Wetin Imo pipo want na make anybody wey dey goment provide electricity, house, manufacturing companies, improve agriculture, provide good roads and hospital and make dem no cari di state moni go obodo oyibo, dat na wetin oga Ukadike tok.