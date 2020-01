"Dem torture am, break im legs, Chima die in pain" - family

Police for Port Harcourt, Rivers state bin arrest Chima ontop accuse of armed robbery, before im die for dia hand.

Im family don deny di accuse say Chima na mechanic. Meanwhile police say dia autopsy show say na high sugar level cause Chima death, but di family dey call for justice as dia son no suffer from dat kain sickness before dem gbab am.