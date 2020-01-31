Senator Abaribe explain why im ask President Buhari to resign

"As tins e be for Nigeria now, no region dey safe as security problem full ground everiwia"

Dis na wetin Abia Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe explain give BBC Pidgin ontop why im ask President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

But Goment tok tok pesin, Garba Shehu say di call by Abaribe for di president to resign dey foolish and e no represent di interest of di million Nigerians wey vote am to power.

Oga Shehu say Abaribe no get right to make dat call wen e himself no di obey law and as e dey e neva fit produce Nnamdi Kano wey e help receive bail from court.

However, di senator say for 2012, wen Boko Haram di attack di kontri Buhari bin ask di president den wey Goodluck Jonathan to resign sake of say im no fit tackle di mata and dat im go bring di change.

E explain say wit di situation for di kontri now, di president imself don declare say di killi-killi dey surprise am and because e no get ansa, di best tin na for him too to go rest so dat Nigerians.