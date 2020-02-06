Without Braille paper ah no sure for vote candidate of ma choice

Evelyne Angonweh Longni na one of de 13,000 pipo dem for Cameroon weh deh get visual disability weh deh no sure say deh di vote dia choice for candidate.

Cameroon go vote lawmakers and councillors for number 9 day for February, and dis group of pipo di also worry how for climb for upstairs for vote as deh no di see.

Because for last election Braille paper no bi dey, e no di encourage dem for vote but hope dey say dis taim Braille ballot paper go dey.

Elections Cameroon, Elecam promise say deh go put Braille ballot papers for all polling stations for kontri.

Some pipo wit visual disability di doubt if braille go bi for all polling stations, deh wan see before deh believe.

Kenfack Francois, President of Cameroon Society of Persons with Disabilities say deh select some polling stations laik Centre of the young rehabilitated blind people, CJARC for put Braille ballot papers.