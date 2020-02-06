Ikoku 4: Victor, Ifeanyi and Osaze witness how Chima die of torture inside police cell

Di four men wey Nigeria police special anti-crime unit, E-Crack squad arrest along wit one mechanic wey die inside cell don tell BBC Pidgin say dem witness di die of torture.

Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday, Ifeanyi Osuji and Ifeanyi Onyekwere, wey dem dey call Ikoku 4, dey demand say police must compensate dem for di torture dem suffer and also arrest di team of E-Crack officers wey deal with dem, make dem face di law.

For January, di death of Chima Ikwunado wey be di mechanic , spark serious protest fo Port Harcourt Southern Nigeria sotey hash tag #JusticeforChima begin trend all over di kontri.

Three of dem Victor Ogbonna, Ifeanyi Osuji and Osaze Friday tell tori pipo say di E-Crack squad hang dem upside down, use baton, hammer and oda things take dey beat dem for di torture ground wey dey inside Mile One Police Station for Port Harcourt, so dem go confess say dem be robbers wey tiff di motor dem bin dey drive.

Dem say na sake of di torture Chima Ikwunado die inside police detention on 23 December, 2019 and one of dem Victor Ogbonna confess under duress as im fear say im go die as di torture too much.

Civil Rights Groups for Rivers State don call President Muhammad Buhari and Inspector General of Police to investigate di alleged torture chamber wey still dey exist for Mile One Police Station, investigate and punish di Police team wey torture di Ikoku four.

Dem also demand make Police carry di responsibility for all di treatment for di Ikoku four and compensate dem and di family of Late Chima Ikwunado wey get pregnant wife and very old papa and release di deadibody of Chima so dem go do independent autopsy to find wetin kill am.

Dem also demand for di release of 29 pipo wey police arrest after Ikoku traders protest on 20 January, 2020.

Meanwhile, Police never give di report of dia own investigation into di matter and di E-Crack team wey dey involved as di Police tok tok pesin, Nnamdi Omoni ask for small time for dem to give di report.

Chima papa, Kevin Ikwunado tell tori pipo say im and im son Anthony Ikwunado and dia lawyer don write police, go di police headquarters but dem go drive dem comot.