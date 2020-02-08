Wetin you need to know about di disease wey don kill 15 pipo for Benue

Image copyright Twitter/@Fmohnigeria

Nigerian Minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire don announce say sabi pipo dey chook eye for inside one strange disease wey land for Benue State, north central Nigeria.

E say informate wey dem get from lab test for di disease show say e no be Lassa fever but dem still dey wait for di results.

So far, Nigeria neva get any case of coronavirus, but wetin we sabi about di mata of dis sickness?

Wetin goment tok about di disease?

Di Minister of Health for Nigeria, Dr Osagie Ehanire follow tori pipo tok and dis na wetin e say.

E don kill at least 15 pipo and ova 100 pipo get am.

E dey make pipo belle and leg swell up.

Nigeria goment dey suspect say na di chemicals wey dem dey use to catch fish dey cause di sickness.

Di Nigeria Center for Disease Control don send Rapid Response team enta Benue to collect samples from di water.

As e be so di kontri still dey battle Lassa fever outbreak wey don kill at least 47 pipo for 2020 alone and di disease don affect pipo for 23 states according to Nigeria Centre for Disease control.