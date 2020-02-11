Covid-19: How China town for Lagos dey reason Coronavirus

World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday confam say di new Coronavirus dey cause COVID-19 disease wey don hit 1000 deaths across di world.

For Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital and place wey get di kontri most busy airport, authorities don set up health emergency structure wey go help contain di coronavirus if e hapun.

BBC Pidgin visit di popular China town for Lagos to tok to traders to know how e dey affect dem.

‘Even my sisters and three colleagues wey go China for di new year dem dey dia, dey no get problem, but I tell dem make dem dey house for now make dem no come Nigeria until evritin clear’.

Na wetin one Chinese trader, Ronnie Liu Changan tok.

Although no known case of Coronavirus dey Lagos and di whole of Nigeria, di goment authorities and di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control don step up di preparation should incase yawa gas.

Di vaccine for di new coronavirus 'COVID-19' fit dey ready in 18 months, according to WHO.

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

Di virus fit affect di lungs, and cause common colds and flu. e fit spread from pesin to pesin through coughing and sneezing.

World Health Organization don advise pipo to avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

Wia dis foto come from, Kevin Frayer Wetin we call dis foto, Authorities confam say di virus fit spread from human-to-human

Wetin be di Symptoms of Coronavirus

Di main symptoms include ;

Difficulty to breath or shortness of breath

Fever

Coughing and sneezing.

E fit also lead to organ failure

Pneumonia