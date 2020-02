Page where you dey ,

Page where you dey , Home

Coronavius: Wetin di disease isolation ward look like for Nigeria

Dem no support media player for your device

Coronavius: Wetin di disease isolation ward look like for Nigeria

Authorities for Nigeria commercial hub, Lagos state don set up Isolation centre inside di state University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to take care of any case of coronavirus infection wey land di kontri.

World Health Organisation (WHO) bin declare Coronavirus as global health emergency, dem also tok say Nigeria na kontri wey dey dia hotlist and sis don put fear for di mind of some pipo.