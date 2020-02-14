Image copyright Getty Images

Federal goment don promise di sum of N36million to any Nigerian scientist wey develop vaccine wey go control Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wey dey worry for some parts of the world.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu wey announce dis, add say di prize money go also dey for whoever develop vaccine for Lassa fever virus wey dey worry for some states inside di kontri.

Director of Press to di minister, Gamiu Aminu tell BBC say, dis na like challenge to all scientist for di kontri. E say if na Coronavirus vaccine di scientist fit only produce, e go get di prize money too and di same apply for Lassa fever.

Di minister say Nigerian Scientists dey highly rated and im get hope say di kontri go make ogbonge contributions for so many areas of Science and Technology to make di whole world happy.

E also challenge Nigerian inventors, innovators and scientists to find cure for di different diseases wey dey stubborn to control.

Immediately dis announcement, some pipo don dey tweet give di ministry say dem get cure and di ministry don respond.

Skip Twitter post by @ChrisOrazulike I have a potential cure for both coronavirus and lassa fever. My research has been presented at an international scientific conference and has been used in diabetes and HIV/AIDS.

- PHARM CHRIS ORAZULIKE

09025849830 @FmstNg @Dr_OgbonnayaOnuhttps://t.co/xUc5TpqNEI — Chris Orazulike (@ChrisOrazulike) February 13, 2020

About 121 new deaths from coronavirus outbreak na im dem don record for China, and dis bring di total number of death from di disease to 1,380.

China National Health Commission tok on Friday say di total infections jump by 5,090 to 55,748 cases on 13 February.

Di latest figures from Hubei province wia di virus for start na 116 deaths and 4,823 new cases.

Outside China, dem don record two deaths and 447 cases for 24 kontries, according to Mike Ryan, head of WHO health emergencies programme.