Barred from Bars: How women dey find am hard to enta clubs, bars for Nigeria

Video producers: Ogechi Obidiebube, Gift Ufuoma & Daniel Semeniworima

If you hold moni for pocket, to enta jolliment spots go enjoy your life no be big deal but dis no be di case for Nigeria.

Women don complain tire about how some night clubs, bars, hotels and oda jolliment spots for Lagos, Nigeria no dey gree dem enta if dem no come wit man.

Two women, Deola Oyeshomo and ogbonge radio presenter Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi share dia experience of dis kain 'embarrassing situation' give BBC Pidgin.