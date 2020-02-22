Image copyright Preisdency

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari say im dey wait for di report from di Tripartite Committee before im go take next action concerning di reopening of di kontri land border.

Di president say im go work as fast-fast as soon e receive di report form dis committee - wey include di goment of Nigeria, Benin Republic and Niger Republic.

President Buhari wey tok dis one wen im meet with President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, promise say dem go find early and lasting solution to di border mata.

"I promise am ( President Roch Marc Christian Kabore) say Nigeria know about di concerns of neighbouring kontries and ECOWAS on di issue, and we go find early and lasting solution.

I dey wait for di report of Tripartite Committee, and go work as fast as I fit as soon as I receive di report."

President Buhari explain say di major problem wey lead to di partial closure of di kontri border na security — dat na di inflow of weapons, ammunition, drugs and so on.

E add say Nigeria dey careful on top di need to strike di right balance between dis security concerns and di right movement of goods.

Di president tell oda kontries wey dis border closure affect to get patient.

"I dey beg our neighbours and di wider region to dey patient, even as we dey wait di Tripartite Committee Report."

Wetin be dis Tripartite Committee?

Di Tripartite Committee include di goment of Nigeria, Benin Republic and Niger Republic.

According to Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, dem arrange dis Tripartite Committeeto address di lack of implementation of di plenti agreements and memoranda of understanding wey di three kontries (Nigeria, Benin, and Niger) sign to check smuggling and oda crimes for dia common borders.

Wetin be dia mandate?

To adopt measures and actions wey go facilitate and help end smuggling of rice and oda items wey dem don ban along di borders of di three kontries.