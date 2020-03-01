Image copyright Reuters

Plateau state goment say dem don isolate four Chinese pesin wey just return back from China to monitor if dem get any symptom of coronavirus.

Commissioner of health inside di state, Dr Lar Ndan tell BBC say dis four Chinese citizens bin dey work for one mining site wey dey for Wase, Plateau state before dem come travel go China and later come back to Nigeria recently.

"We get four Chinese nationals wey dey work for di mining site for Wase, so dem bin travel go China and come back to Nigeria. One come back on di 25th of February, while di remaining three come back on di 26th of di same month."

Oga Ndan add say dis four pipo travel from China to Addis Ababa and then Abuja.

"Afta dem land for Abuja, dey pass through screening for coronavirus but e dey negative, so dem come carry waka go dia site for Wase."

"You know say if pesin dey come from kontri wey get outbreak of coronavirus dem need to isolate am for at least 14 days, dis na exactly wetin we dey do."

E say for now none of dem get any symptom of di virus but dem go dey di isolation place till 10th or 11th of March.

"Di 14 days isolation go end on di 10th or 11th of March."

Image copyright AFP Image example Nigerian officials have been screening passengers arriving at the country's main airports

Di health commissioner add say dem no get coronavirus for plateau state and dem no dey pray to get one.

On di 27th of February, Lagos state confam di first case of Coronavirus inside Nigeria afta one Italian citizen wey dey work for di kontri return back from Milan, Italy on 25th February.

So far more than 80,000 pipo for nearly 50 kontries don catch di disease and nearly 2, 800 pipo don die since dey disease comot for China.