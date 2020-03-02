Coronavirus - Virus: Number of deaths don pass 3,000
Number of pipo wey coronavirus kill so far don pass 3,000, as China record 42 more death.
More dan 90% of di pipo wey di virus don kill bin dey Hubei Province wia di virus first show last year.
But 10 oda kontris don record deaths; Iran record more dan 50 and Italy more dan 30.
From different parts of di world, all togeda di number of comfam cases reach almost 90,000 and di numbers outside China dey grow faster dan inside China.
But according to World Health Organisation, WHO, most patients dey only show small sign and di number pipo wey don die from di virus na about 2% to 5%.
