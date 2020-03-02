Lupita Nyong'o celebrate 37 years

  • 2 March 2020
Lupita Nyong'o slefie on her 37 birthday Image copyright lupitanyongo/Instagram

Ogbonge Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong'o celebrate her 37 years birthday.

Di actress wey dey Nigeria now dey shoot her latest project, bin share her birthday selfie foto wit her fans for Instagram.

"Dis na 37. #feelingthelove" na wetin she write for di post.

Meanwhile her fans also wish her happy birthday.

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori