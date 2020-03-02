Lupita Nyong'o celebrate 37 years
- 2 March 2020
Ogbonge Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong'o celebrate her 37 years birthday.
Di actress wey dey Nigeria now dey shoot her latest project, bin share her birthday selfie foto wit her fans for Instagram.
"Dis na 37. #feelingthelove" na wetin she write for di post.
Meanwhile her fans also wish her happy birthday.